Ellen Clay Browning, coordinator of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, speaks during the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s annual celebrity waiter/waitress dinner and auction on Nov. 7..
Ellen Clay Browning, coordinator of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, speaks during the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s annual celebrity waiter/waitress dinner and auction on Nov. 7..
CHAPMANVILLE — For the first time since 2019, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s WECAN Program held its celebrity waiter/waitress dinner and auction event on Nov. 7.
The event is a fundraiser that helps provide children with Christmas gifts in Logan, Mingo, and Boone counties. Money is raised in several ways including sponsorships of the tables, tips to the wait staff, and both live and silent auctions.
2022 marked the 27th year the fundraiser has been held and the first since 2019, as it was postponed the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is held by WECAN, a mentoring program through the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia that works with children that are abused and neglected and at-risk.
“I’ve been the coordinator now for 14 years,” said Ellen Clay Browning, coordinator of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. “Every year, it just amazes me how much people want to give to help these kids. It thrills me to see a room full of folks here knowing that they still have the passion to help.”
The gifts purchased with the money are given during a private Christmas party held in December.
The “celebrity” waiters and waitresses consisted of four teams this year: JENNMAR Services and Amber-Miller Belcher with Team Coal, Beautylicious Salon, Mingo-Logan Kids New View, and Logan Bank and Trust. Team Coal took first place in tips, raising $4,630.
A grand total of $10,065 was raised in tips. The event was held at the Logan Country Club just outside of Chapmanville.