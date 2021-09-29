With archery seasons open in West Virginia for two of our most popular big game species, deer and bears, hunting safety should be foremost on all our minds as we head afield.
And with the popularity increasing for both archery and firearm hunters to use a treestand to hunt, more hunters in the field are climbing up a tree to hunt.
When I was younger, treestands were basic at best.
Lock-on metal stands, climbing stands (mostly homemade), and old wooden platforms were the tools used to sit high above the forest floor to help keep us out of sight and to assist in controlling our scent from spooking game.
As I look back at the treestands of my youth, I am simply lucky to have walked away from those times with only a bum shoulder that was caused by slipping off a slick, frost-covered screw-in tree peg only to fall far enough to injure my shoulder.
There are much worse examples from other hunters of the era.
But with today’s technology for treestands and full-body harnesses, being safe has never been easier for hunters.
Don’t get me wrong, climbing some 30 feet in the air to your perch high in a tree isn’t totally simple and should be done so with extreme caution — but using and understanding the safety equipment should be the norm and not an afterthought.
While browsing the subject of hunter safety, I read a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources that was written very well and is extremely relevant to the topic I’m addressing.
According to the news release — the most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms.
Hunters should follow the safety tips listed below when hunting from an elevated position:
Before the hunt
Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.
Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
Practice at ground level.
Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.
During the hunt:
Wear your full-body safety harness.
Use a tree stand safety rope.
Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.
Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.
Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.
Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows, and other hunting gear.
Make certain firearms are unloaded, action open, and safety on before attaching the haul line.
Additional safety tips
Carry emergency equipment, such as a cell phone and flashlight.
Make a plan before you hunt.
Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.
Stick to your plan.
Identify game before pointing a firearm.
Know your target and what is beyond it.
I hope these words assist all of us as a reminder this hunting season to slow down, think safety first, and to always come home safe after the hunt to enjoy another day in pursuit of nature’s wonderful bounties. Good luck this season and be careful!