With spring turkey season (bearded only) running through May 22, now is the perfect time to do some research and there is no better place to start that than digging into the annual report — the Big Game Bulletin.
The 2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin is now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Each year, the Big Game Bulletin supplies the public with annual white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar harvests. Harvests by season and county area are also displayed in the publication.
“The Big Game Bulletin equips hunters with a wealth of data and information that may help them plan their next hunt,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources Section. “The publication also has updates on current big game research and monitoring projects.”
As I do every season, I read the bulletin for some insights that may assist me in my planning. With turkeys on my mind, and being stranded in yet another airport far from home, reading about my favorite season and my favorite game bird gave me a much-needed break from my current situation. More importantly, it helped me to look forward to the opener.
In hopes that it may help you to get ready for the season as well, I decided to share some of my discoveries from the Big Game Bulletin.
The spring gobbler season began in 1966 on our wildlife management areas and went statewide in 1968. West Virginia hunters harvested 10,134 bearded turkeys during the 2021 spring turkey season. This is 10.4% below last year’s harvest (11,320), 10.3% below the five-year average (11,300), but only 3.0% below the 10-year average (10,449).
This was the third year the entire state was open to Sunday hunting on private and public land. There is an increasing trend in the number of birds harvested on a Sunday. The percentage of the total birds harvested on a Sunday almost doubled (5-9%) since the statewide inception of Sunday hunting on both public and private land in 2019. The percentage of birds harvested on a Wednesday or Thursday shows a decreasing trend.
This was the second-year youth season included two days (i.e., the Saturday and Sunday prior to the opening day). Youth hunters harvested 487 birds, 328 and 159 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The youth season harvest made up 4.8% of the entire 2021 spring turkey harvest and fell 24.3% below last year’s youth harvest of 643 birds.
This was the first year the spring turkey season extended from four to five weeks. Historically, during West Virginia’s four-week season, the first week of the spring turkey season accounted for about 50% of the total harvest, the second week approximately 25%, and the remaining two weeks about 12% each.
In 2021, the first week’s harvest, 4,893 birds, accounted for 48.3% of the total five-week spring gobbler harvest. The second week’s harvest, 2,120, accounted for 20.9% of the harvest. Week three’s harvest, 1,142, was 11.3% of the total harvest. Week four and five were 8.2% (833) and 6.5% (659), respectively, of the total harvest.
The top five counties with the highest turkey harvest were Mason (364), Preston (343), Jackson (323), Kanawha (299) and Harrison (271) counties.
Copies of the Big Game Bulletin can be picked up at WVDNR district offices, the Elkins operations center, or downloaded online at WVdnr.gov.
Turkey season is upon us and I for one simply can’t wait. Of course, getting out of this airport and back home is the first step.