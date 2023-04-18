Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN — Grammy-award winning Christian music singer and musician Jason Crabb visited Man Elementary & Middle School Friday, where he gave an inspirational message to students and signed a wall of artwork depicting numerous musicians including himself.

Crabb’s visit happened after his management team became aware of the wall, which is located inside at the entrance to the music education room inside the school’s commons area. Painted by the school’s art teacher, DeWayne Cook, the wall features paintings of a plethora of musicians from all different genres.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you