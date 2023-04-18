Christian musician and singer Jason Crabb gives a thumbs up next to his likeness on a wall of paintings featuring musicians inside Man Elementary & Middle School. At left is Man Middle School art teacher DeWayne Cook, who painted the wall.
Christian musician and singer Jason Crabb gives a thumbs up next to his likeness on a wall of paintings featuring musicians inside Man Elementary & Middle School. At left is Man Middle School art teacher DeWayne Cook, who painted the wall.
MAN — Grammy-award winning Christian music singer and musician Jason Crabb visited Man Elementary & Middle School Friday, where he gave an inspirational message to students and signed a wall of artwork depicting numerous musicians including himself.
Crabb’s visit happened after his management team became aware of the wall, which is located inside at the entrance to the music education room inside the school’s commons area. Painted by the school’s art teacher, DeWayne Cook, the wall features paintings of a plethora of musicians from all different genres.
Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell, Elvis Presley, Jim Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, Brad Paisley, Axl Rose, KISS, Joe Elliott, Prince, Dave Grohl, Johnny Cash and Freddie Mercury are just a few of the numerous famous musicians featured on the wall. Hometown artists such as Kate Boytek, Brayden Williamson and “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. are also included.
Cook began painting the wall on Jan. 14 and has added a new musician nearly every day since. He said he hopes the wall inspires the young students of the combined elementary and middle school to explore and, perhaps, pursue music one day.
“We want it to be like a music history exhibit,” Cook said. “We want to get a little bit of everything, from country music to metal — I’ve got my favorite singer right here — and just a little bit of everything.”
Cook said the idea began after a conversation with Man Middle Principal Cynthia Caldwell, who showed him a similar style mural in a city she had found on the web.
“Mrs. Caldwell, the principal, found an idea, a wall on the side of some building in a city that had some singers and we used that and I just expanded on it,” Cook said. “When this is finished, it will go all the way through the ceiling and all the way around. It’s probably about 85% of the way done.”
Caldwell said the wall has become a topic of conversation amongst not just the school’s students and faculty, but for the community as well. She noted that students often go home and discuss it with their parents.
“We’ve had a lot of input from the students, from the teachers, the staff, the community,” Caldwell said. “It’s a lot of excitement when they walk into the building and they see this. They’re going back in their memories and thinking, ‘I remember this one.’ This is also something that we hadn’t forseen, but one of the benefits that we found was that it’s like a starting point, a talking point, between the students and their parents at home. They’re bringing up the wall and they’re getting engaged in a conversation about music and history. There’s a lot of people on the wall that the students don’t know who they are, but they do know if they take their phone, take a picture of it and Google it, then it’s going to tell them who that is and a little bit about that person, so that is educational all in itself.”
One of the musicians featured in the mural happens to be Jason Crabb, a Christian solo artist and member of the southern gospel group The Crabb Family. After his management team caught wind of Cook’s artwork, Crabb, a Kentucky native, decided he needed to visit Man Elementary & Middle School himself.
During his visit Friday morning, Crabb performed a song and then spoke to both the elementary and middle school students in the building, providing them with an inspirational message urging them to pursue their dreams despite naysayers and challenges they might face along the way. Crabb expressed his gratitude for Cook including him as one of the artists on the wall, and acknowledged the educational impact it could have.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Crabb said. “You know, I’m just a country boy from Beaver Dam, Kentucky and it (the wall) really means a lot to me because, you know, music is very impactful. It can reach a lot of people, and just to know that it reached somebody here, I got to be a part of talking to the students today and singing to them and sharing my heart with them, and Brother Cook, he did an incredible job on this wall, so…it’s pretty neat, man. I’m very thankful.”
After addressing the students and fielding questions from them, Crabb stuck around in the gymnasium to take photos and sign things and even asked some students to stay behind to talk to them privately. Upon leaving the gym, Crabb walked over to the wall and signed his name next to his likeness.
Crabb remarked that the school was one of his favorites that he’s ever visited.
“I’ve been a lot of places. I’ve sang in front of a lot of schools — Christian schools, public schools, colleges,” Crabb said. “I do all kinds, but I want to say this about Man Middle — they were the best, most respectful, they were so kind, very enthusiastic about me even being here. They wrapped their arms around me. I mean, it was just wonderful. It did my heart really, really good today … I don’t know, it really encouraged me. I needed them, I think, as much as they could ever need me.”
Crabb stuck around in Logan County for the rest of the day, stopping at local businesses such as Nu-Era Bakery in downtown Logan that afternoon. Later that evening, he performed a show at the Coalfield Jamboree in Logan.