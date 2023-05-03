HAMLIN — School-based clinics and nurses based there often provide crucial services to students.
“School based health clinics offer care to students and staff within the school system to increase attendance and improve instruction time,” said Renea Christian, an advanced practice nurse with Lincoln Primary Care Center of 14 years.
Christian, a graduate of Duval High School, went on to the University of Charleston to receive her nursing degree. She started working as an oncology nurse but went back to school and received her Master of Science degree from West Virginia University.
“Being raised in Lincoln County, my passion is to promote care here,” Christian said. “I wanted to work in school-based health. I completed clinical hours through Lincoln Primary Care school-based health sites. I started working at Lincoln Primary Care Centers in 2009 at the Duval Yellowjacket Center. I now cover the Duval Yellowjacket Center at the Board of Education and the Bobcat Center for Health at Hamlin Pk-8.”
Christian is assisted in her center by Rachelle Baisden, NCRMA. Baisden has worked for Lincoln Primary Care Center for 18 and a half years. She also assists Christian with Families in Touch (F.I.T.) Camp for ages 8 to 12.
“This camp promotes healthy lifestyle choices by focusing on nutrition, physical activity and overall well-being,” Christian said. “We partner with the Lincoln County WVU Extension Office to provide nutritional education components. Every year, participants can create healthy snacks, engage in physical activity and learn safety tips for activities such as internet usage, importance of sunscreen and proper noise level for ear bud usage. We strive to send items home daily with participants. We feel that this is essential in aiding the children and families in choosing healthier lifestyles, since one of the barriers to doing so is access. We want to make sure the children and parents have all the tools they need to become healthier families.”