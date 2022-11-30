CHAPMANVILLE — The Town of Chapmanville will host its annual Christmas Parade this Thursday evening.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will follow a different route than the previous two years. Instead of beginning at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, this year’s parade will instead end there, beginning at Chapmanville Intermediate School and making its way through the west side of town and through Main Street.
Lineup begins at the Chapmanville Intermediate School bus loop at 6 p.m. During the parade, The Dance Studio, the Lincoln County Cloggers, and the Chapmanville Regional High School band will briefly pause between the police station and bridge for a quick performance.
Following the parade, hot cocoa, games, music and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be inside the Tracy Vickers Community Center until 9:30 p.m. Photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available. Photos will be taken by each family with their own camera.
To register for the parade, contact Stacy Bell at 304-855-4582 or 304-784-1683.
The parade won’t be the only thing going on in Chapmanville Thursday. Prior to it, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Chapmanville will host a Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at their location at 25 Atlanta St. in Chapmanville. The bazaar will feature vendors, music, and food. Concession is available.
To inquire about registering for vendor space, contact Sally Stollings at 304-855-4582. There are limited spaces available.