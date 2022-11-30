Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — The Town of Chapmanville will host its annual Christmas Parade this Thursday evening.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will follow a different route than the previous two years. Instead of beginning at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, this year’s parade will instead end there, beginning at Chapmanville Intermediate School and making its way through the west side of town and through Main Street.

