CHIEF LOGAN STATE PARK — Chief Logan State Park’s longstanding holiday light display returned for its 28th year this past Thursday.
Every Thanksgiving night since 1994, Chief Logan State Park has been the premiere spot in southern West Virginia for an extensive holiday-themed light display known as Christmas in the Park.
Started by the late Tom Rose Tomblin, the lights are the result of a large local volunteer effort each year that allows the public to enjoy the lights at no cost.
Every year, the display gets a little bigger, and 2021 is no different. New displays this year include more snowflake tunnels, a five-part animated snowboarder and a tow truck with lights.
Lights aren’t the only attraction offered at Christmas in the Park. A gift shop, located in the parking lot across from the park museum, is open from 6-9 p.m. every night, and homemade hot cocoa and a coffee shack is available from 6-8 p.m. every night. Cost is $2.
This year, hayrides are offering patrons a new way to enjoy the lights from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Pickup area is in the parking lot across from the museum and cost is $5 per person. Children ages 4 and younger ride for free.
Photos with Santa Claus are also being taken at the park cabin on Dec. 6, 7, 9, 14 and 16.