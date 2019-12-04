The popular annual Christmas in the Park light display in Chief Logan State Park officially turned on its lights for the 2019 season on Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 28. The lights will be turned on from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. nightly until Dec. 31. The gift shop will be open from 6-8 p.m. each evening until Dec. 23, and Santa Land will be open inside the park museum from 6-8 p.m. each evening except Sundays until Dec. 23.
