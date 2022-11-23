Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A scene from the 2021 Christmas in the Park display. The annual attraction will open for its 2022 season on Thursday evening.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo

CHIEF LOGAN STATE PARK — Christmas in the Park, the Christmas lighting display that has been a yearly staple in the Logan area since 1994, will return for its 2022 season on Nov. 24.

Started by the late Tom Rose Tomblin, Organizers say that Christmas in the Park has brought seasonal joy to the region with an extensive display of lights inside Chief Logan State Park. The lights stretch from the park’s entrance on W.Va. 10 at Justice Addition, up the left fork of the park and concluding at the park swimming pool.

