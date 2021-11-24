LOGAN — The popular, long-running holiday lighting display at Chief Logan State Park, Christmas in the Park, will turn its lights on again for the 2021 season this Thursday evening.
Started in 1994 by the late Tom Rose Tomblin, Christmas in the Park has been a staple in Logan County every year since, bringing holiday joy to the region with its extensive display of holiday-themed lights that stretch from the park entrance on W.Va. 10 to the park swimming pool. Christmas in the Park opens each year on the evening of Thanksgiving and will run every night until Dec. 31.
The display will light up at 5:30 p.m. each evening and go dark at 10 p.m.
This year’s display will feature some new light additions: snowflake tunnels, a five-part animated snowboarder and a tow-truck with lights by the train. Another addition this year will be truck-drawn hayrides every Monday and Wednesday between Nov. 29 and Dec. 22.
The cost of the hayrides is $5 per person, with those younger than 4 riding free. The pickup area will be behind the museum at the right fork of the park. Homemade hot cocoa and coffee will be offered for $2.
Pictures with Santa will also be offered at the cabin this year by local photographers.
David Hager: Mondays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6
Shayna Stevens: Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 9
Dylan Vidovich: Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 16
Photo times will be from 6-8 p.m. A $10 sitting fee will be charged, and each photographer will provide their own pricing and package deals.
Like every year, admission to Christmas in the Park is entirely free to the community and is made possible by volunteers and donations. Local organizations, civic groups, students and others will take donations each evening.