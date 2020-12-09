The Christmas season was officially ushered in throughout Logan County last week as Chapmanville and Logan held their annual Christmas parades.
Both parades were welcomed as “normal” events following months of worldwide turmoil. The first parade to be held was Chapmanville’s on Thursday night, a contrast to last year’s Saturday afternoon parade.
This year’s parade began at Freeman Funeral Home and made its way through town to the schools, instead of the other way around like last year. This year’s parade was somewhat larger and featured police vehicles and fire trucks, veterans, church floats, performances from the Lincoln County Cloggers and the Dance Studio, a float from the Logan County Republican Club, antique tractors, classic cars and more.
Of course, the grand finale of the parade featured Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting the crowd on a ladder truck.
On Friday night, the City of Logan’s annual Christmas Parade made its way thrown downtown, even as heavy rain poured down. The Logan parade was dedicated in honor of Cassie Johnson, the Charleston police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.
Leading off the parade was a police SUV escort with City of Logan Police Chief and incoming Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens and Mayor Serafino Nolletti inside. Directly behind them were Logan County deputies Jason Mathis and Craig Johnson carrying a banner that read, “In Honor of The Charleston Police Dept. We Have Your 6.”
Later in the parade, another police SUV could be seen with a ribbon with Johnson’s name attached to its front bumper.
To see more photos from both parades, turn to page 3A and visit www.LoganBanner.com.