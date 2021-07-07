CHAPMANVILLE — Striker Bible Church, located two miles out of Chapmanville on Crawley Creek Road, will observe Testimony Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
Jeremy Dingess, who has recovered from addiction, will speak with singing by Brayden Williamson.
Striker Bible Church will also kick off Vacation Bible School with the theme “Dare to be a Daniel” at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, with hayrides, games and food, and at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday July 19-23. Classes are available for all ages, and a Bible contest with prizes, puppets, mystery seats, fun songs, fellowship and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Pastor John E. Godby at 304-688-8295.