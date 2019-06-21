Rocky Mendez says it has become nearly impossible to make his once-a-week drive through White Oak Road in the Harts area to visit family due to a large slippage and myriad of potholes.
"We travel that road once a week to visit (my wife's) family ... it's literally like I'm swallowed trying to get through there," Mendez said. "I'm dodging and swooping and swerving, just trying to miss these potholes. I hit one, and it literally sounded like it just broke my car. It was terrible."
Frustrated, Mendez joined several others in recent months who took to Facebook to air their frustrations with the road. His post ended up with more than 120 comments and 220 shares.
Mendez, who is originally from that area, said the road has been deteriorating over the past three to four years. He said local politicians have put the area's roads on the backburner.
"It needs to be put in somebody's face, to be honest with you," he said. "It needs to be blown up and let these people know that we're aware of this and we're tired of it, because otherwise, it's just going to sit there. This road cannot take another winter. If another winter comes on this road, it's going to get bad. It's dangerous as it is, and I couldn't imagine traveling this in the winter."
According to West Virginia Department of Transportation District Manager Scott Eplin, there are about six slippages in that area - the others of which Mendez said he is aware of as well. Two of those slips are at the mouth of White Oak, and the other is on the Buck Fork end.
Eplin says the slippages have been contracted out, and they are awaiting the contractors to perform the repairs. When asked about a timeframe, he said his best guess would be for the work to commence within two weeks.
"We're literally waiting on them to move in and perform it," Eplin said. "They've already been advertised, awarded and are out to contract."
The contracts have been awarded to Mark's Drilling of Walton, W.Va., Alan Stone Company of Williamstown, W.Va., and BBR Construction of Belmont, Ohio.
As for the potholes, Eplin said those are on the schedule to be patched, but could not provide a timeframe.
Upon hearing the news, Mendez said he will be on a sharp lookout for the road to be paved.
"If any politician lived up that road, it would not be in that condition," Mendez said. "It blows my mind. I know that these politicians - their roads are paved, they're clean."
