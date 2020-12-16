LOGAN — With a slight change of pace this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abundant Life Worship Center and City of Logan’s annual Team Santa toy giveaway was held in downtown Logan this past Saturday, Dec. 12.
2020 marked the third year the city has partnered with Abundant Life for the Team Santa event, although the city had held it prior to that. According to the church’s pastor, Gary Wilson, the event has provided toys to anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 area children in its previous two years.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s Team Santa was held as a drive-up style event, with Santa and Mrs. Claus on hand in the state building’s lot for any child who wanted to get out and take a photo. A team of volunteers included Abundant Life church members, city employees, festival queens and others
“The goal of what we’re trying to do is just to give back to our community,” Wilson said. “God has been good to us, and we want to bless back as a church, and we just want to make a difference. That’s what it’s about — making a difference, and with 2020 and COVID, people need some joy.”
The toys are provided by fundraising efforts done by the city. Wilson said many toys are provided as a result of the church working with the Dream Tree for Kids project at The Greenbrier.
“We send a team of people down there every year, and we work for them sorting, organizing and wrapping toys,” Wilson said. “We get so many toys per hour that we work. ... We’ll send anywhere from four to 12 people down there, and we get the toys from them and then we just store them.”
“It’s my favorite, favorite, favorite event,” said Sara Adams, an Abundant Life volunteer. “I love it, every year, just to see kids’ faces and you know, just spread a little joy to kids that don’t maybe get as much or that ones that do, it’s still fun to see Santa. The first year, we did the helicopter, which was awesome. I wish we could do that again, but things happen.”
“I think it’s awesome to be able to just give back to the community, especially with the hard economic times,” said Hannah Buskirk, another Abundant Life volunteer. “Some people probably don’t have a lot to get presents for their kids.”
Abundant Life also held a drawing for two winners of $250 gift cards. Leslie Walker and Jamie Meade were announced as the winners.