LOGAN — The City of Logan has recently acquired the lot where the former Fox Apartments once stood, according to Mayor Serafino Nolletti.
Nolletti said the city officially acquired the piece of property, located at 417 Stratton Street, around two to three weeks ago. Nolletti said the city purchased the property for $20,000 from Mingo County resident Jonathan Prater, who had purchased it at a tax sale.
The Fox Apartments burned for the first time in December 2011, which left the structure in a derelict condition. Another major fire on Nov. 8, 2019 sealed the building’s fate, and since then, the lot has been a vacant eyesore consisting of bricks and weeds.
“We were tired, had been tired, of looking at that mess for the past two or three years,” Nolletti said.
Nolletti said the city plans to begin cleaning up the property within the next week or two. He said the property will become a green space or parking lot area “for the time being.”
“Just getting that mess cleaned up, I’m tired of looking at it,” Nolletti said. “I know everybody else is tired of looking at that mess. We were even talking about going through the court system to condemn it, but we knew that would have took, probably, several months to go through that process, but we were able to come to an agreement with him (Prater) a couple weeks ago and the city does have possession of that piece of property. It has been recorded and deeded at the courthouse in the City of Logan’s name.”