20230503-log-fox.jpg
Buy Now

The property where the former Fox Apartments once stood as it appeared in September 2020.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The City of Logan has recently acquired the lot where the former Fox Apartments once stood, according to Mayor Serafino Nolletti.

Nolletti said the city officially acquired the piece of property, located at 417 Stratton Street, around two to three weeks ago. Nolletti said the city purchased the property for $20,000 from Mingo County resident Jonathan Prater, who had purchased it at a tax sale.

