LOGAN — The City of Logan has announced several Christmas festivities, beginning Saturday, Nov. 30:
- Shop Small Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Shoppers will find discounts at local businesses and will be entered to win $500.
- Tree lighting ceremony, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, on the old Sayer lot coming into town.
- City of Logan Christmas Parade will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. Lineup begins at 6 p.m. on Midelburg Island
- Team Santa toy giveaway at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Free toys will be provided for all children.
For more information, visit the City of Logan Facebook page.