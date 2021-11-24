Two children pose to take a photo with Santa Claus during the City of Logan’s Team Santa toy giveaway event on Dec. 12, 2020. The 2021 Team Santa project will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
LOGAN — The City of Logan has announced the full schedule for its upcoming Christmas festivities.
The first event of the holiday season will kick off this weekend with the annual Shop Small Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. First observed nationally in 2010, Shop Small Saturday is held every year the day after Black Friday as an effort to encourage spending money in local stores and businesses as opposed to the corporate “big box” retailers.
Residents who participate in Shop Small Saturday by shopping or eating at any locally owned business will have the opportunity to win $500 in cash. Businesses will take names and cell phone numbers during checkout.
The Grinch will also be in town, and lots of “shop small” swag will be given away.
The city’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. To enter as a participant in the parade, contact Missy Fortune at 304-687-3531.
The yearly Team Santa toy giveaway, which was originally scheduled the same night as the parade, will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. As with previous years, the city will partner with the Abundant Life Church for the event. Unlike in the past, this year’s Team Santa will be held at the city’s welcome lot where the Sayer building used to stand.
Young girls can also still earn the title of a City of Logan Santa Elves Queen by fundraising $50 in donations and at least 20 toys. The top five fundraisers will receive a crown and sash.
Toys and fundraising must be turned in no later than Nov. 29, and crowning will be held at Logan City Hall on Dec. 1.
For this year’s Team Santa project, the city is also teaming up with all schools and students in need of community service hours. The project will award eight community service hours and is open to organizations, college, vocational and high school students.