LOGAN — City of Logan Clerk Amber Miller outlined several grants the city will be submitting during the city council’s regular session Tuesday, Feb. 11.
A few of the grants, Miller said, are from the Governor’s Community Participation Grant Program.
The first grant Miller outlined was a “wish” of up to $75,000 to support the next phase of the city’s Main Street sidewalks project. She said she’d be happy if the city received half of that amount.
Second on the list was $10,000 for the West Virginia Freedom Festival and two $10,000 grants for Shawnee Island to be used for recovery, upgrades and additions. Shawnee Island, which opened in October 2018 and sits on the bank of the Guyandotte River, was flooded during heavy rainfall the week of Feb. 10-14.
Miller also will submit two $10,000 community participation grants for the City of Logan Christmas Festival and the City of Logan Hocus Pocus Festival. The last community participation grant submission will be $18,000 for the city’s streetlamp enhancement project.
In other grant submissions, Miller outlined a $10,000 United States Department of Agriculture grant for the Hocus Pocus Festival, citing the amount of pumpkins used. “I’m wishing for $10,000, but if we get half of that, great, if we get a third, great,” she said. The biggest grant to be submitted is an $85,000 United States Department of Transportation grant to be used for the bulk of the streetlamp enhancement project.
The city council unanimously voted to approve resolutions to attach to each submission as required. In other news from the Feb. 11 council meeting, council members approved the closure of the city’s old fire and pension plan and the opening of its new plan. Future employees will use the new plan.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the council already approved these changes previously, but no record of it can be found.
The issue will be discussed more at the council’s March meeting, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Council also approved the contract with American Fireworks Co. for the city’s annual fireworks display scheduled for the West Virginia Freedom Festival on June 27.