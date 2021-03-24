LOGAN — The Logan City Council made moves on both their water meter replacement and zoning implementation projects during their regular session Tuesday, March 16.
Councilwoman Donna Willis made a motion, with councilman Ken Lee seconding and the rest of council approving, to adopt a resolution for the city’s water and sanitary boards to each pay around $4,300 to the city in monthly installments until the project is paid for.
In February, the city secured funding for the project through a lease-purchase agreement with Bridgeport-based Country Roads Leasing, LLC, totaling $1.2 million. Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the contract for the project will be signed soon and added that he hopes to see the project begin in April.
The successful bidder to engineer the project was Kamstrup Water Metering, and the meters themselves will be provided by Fortiline Waterworks. Nolletti said the new meters will be state-of-the-art and will replace the approximately 1,800 meters the city services both inside and outside city limits.
“Our meters are several, several years old,” Nolletti said. “We feel like some of these meters are dead and are not giving us the right readings, and with these new meters, we would feel confident that our meter readings will be better.”
Nolletti said some customers might see a water bill increase due to the accuracy of the new meters, but noted that they could also save time and money as well.
“With these new meters, we’ll be getting an accurate reading, and not only that, but these meters will tell us when the customer might have a leak,” Nolletti said. “With the meters we have now, they’re only read once a month. With these new meters, we’ll be able to see the reading, and if the customer has a leak in their house, say, like a commode running, they might not know that until their meter is read until 30 days later. With these new meters, we’ll know that just about instantly.”
Nolletti said the new meters will also help the members of the water board by having updated meter readings available digitally at a central location every four hours instead of having to painstakingly visit all 1,800 meters every month.
Following the water meter resolution, council members then voted to pursue hiring GAI Consultants to complete the comprehensive plan required by the city to implement a zoning ordinance. As documented by The Logan Banner in February, a comprehensive zoning plan consists of four major components, according to David Gilmore, PLA, MBA, of GAI Consultants:
1. Getting a handle on “existing conditions” in the city, which means outlining things like existing transportation networks, demographics, housing, current land usage, economics and recreational opportunities.
2. Outlining specific goals and objectives of what the city wants to achieve over the next five to 10 years.
3. Implementation strategies for both short and long term plans, including establishment of a planning commission consisting of several people within the city’s general population — usually one council member and several other citizens from the city.
4. Outlining of a land use plan, such as expanding city limits and designating what is agricultural, recreational, residential and so forth.
Speaking to Gilmore over the phone, he once again outlined the process of implementing zoning in a municipality, which includes a public planning commission consisting of, at minimum, three people in the community.
Gilmore also said GAI will bill the city every 30 days on a task-by-task percentage complete basis. During February’s council meeting, which he attended in person, Gilmore said zoning plans have cost cities anywhere from $50,000 to six-figures, saying that a city the size of Logan would be on the lower end of the cost spectrum.