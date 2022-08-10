LOGAN — The Logan City Council on Monday unanimously approved its comprehensive plan, which takes the city toward the next step in its zoning efforts.
The 109-page document, known as “Our Logan Our Future,” has been in the works for more than a year, beginning with an open house in July 2021 where residents provided their input on the city’s future. The document outlines numerous goals in categories such as population and housing, economic development, land use and growth, transportation, community facilities, infrastructure and public services, parks and recreation and implementation of said goals.
The document will help Logan implement a zoning plan, which is an ordinance that allows a municipality to regulate the use of property within its borders. For example, Logan may zone lower Stratton Street for commercial business use only, while Chestnut Street may be zoned for residential use only.
The plan was put together by a local three-member board with the help of engineering firm GAI Consultants, Inc., and Compass Point Planning. Special counsel Paul Ellis, who worked as general counsel under former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, was also hired by the city early in the process for his prior experience in the capitol city.
“It’s a historic passage,” Ellis said. “A comprehensive plan, in the state code, is like a bunch of legal stuff, but it really isn’t. What it is is just like a business or a store — to be successful, you know, you have to take inventory. You have to know what you have, you have to know what you need, and if you want to grow or come up with efficiencies or attract new clientele or customers, you have to know what you have and you have to have a plan forward — a strategic plan for future development — and that’s what a comprehensive plan is.”
Ellis described Logan’s plan as “very impressive,” and commented after its passage that Logan may be the only class IV city — at least in southern West Virginia — to pass such a plan.
“The more exciting thing is potentially how we can start this here in this city and hopefully expand it,” Ellis said. “Hopefully, it will grow out of the city into other cities, and we can partner up with the counties and other cities in this area of southern West Virginia and just continue to make this what it is, which is one of the most beautiful places of the state.”
Under state law, a comprehensive plan is required before a municipality can enact a zoning ordinance. Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the five-member zoning board will likely be appointed next month, and Ellis said the city may enact some light zoning before the end of the year.
Ellis said the implementation of zoning will help attract business to Logan.
“I know the city has businesses from out of state who call in or who look to see if they may want to set up in the city or right outside the city, and one of the questions they always ask about is zoning, because they want to put a business in and they want to make sure that it’s zoned for that and they can, kind of, protect their use,” Ellis said. “If there isn’t any zoning, that can become complicated, so the city will be putting in some zoning probably before the end of the year. They’ll have a light zoning map in place.”
Ellis said that map will also be developed by GAI Consultants.
The goals are both short- and long-term ones over a five- to 10-year period. A revisit and revision of the plan is recommended every decade or so.
The comprehensive plan lists 26 specific tasks for implementation:
- Utilize this comprehensive plan and future land use map in making decisions regarding the placement of various land uses as well as overall decisions about future investments.
- Develop a zoning ordinance that focuses on being flexible enough to accommodate a range of uses while protecting local investment and reinvestment. Specifically ensure that the ordinance provides for housing options in both size and affordability while also making it easy to establish new or expanded businesses in the city.
- Incorporate new subdivision design standards to encourage or allow for natural infrastructure (i.e., green infrastructure) options and more sustainable development options.
- Work with neighboring institutions (e.g. Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College) and communities on an annexation strategy that will seek to create a larger benefit for all residents, businesses and institutions.
- Document all historic resources in a manner that will allow the city to showcase the heritage of the community, capitalize on related tourism activities and to strive to protect such resources from demolition.
- Establish periodic meetings and surveys with existing businesses to make sure the city is developing programs that support the continuation of those businesses and promote business and job growth.
- Work with businesses currently operating out of their homes (home occupations) to assist in business expansions within Logan.
- Continue regional economic development efforts through cooperation and coordination of efforts with other the county communities.
- Coordinate with the Logan Police and Fire departments to ensure appropriate service levels as the community changes and grows.
- Require the placement of utilities underground, wherever practicable, especially in downtown Logan, as well as for all new developments.
- Analyze existing tax and other revenue streams to assess benefits, opportunities and limits to these resources.
- Continue to look for grant opportunities or other small-scale business development incentives that aid in the development or expansion of existing businesses.
- Work with state and regional higher education providers such as Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College to develop local programs for professional and trade education within Logan.
- Create a unified wayfinding/signage plan with Hatfield McCoy Trails to better connect downtown and the regional trail system.
- Continue to ensure accessibility to parks and community services for all citizens, regardless of age and/or ability.
- Incorporate public art in major capital improvements such as trails or street improvements, utility upgrades, park investments, etc. as a way of enhancing a sense of place in Logan.
- Work with West Virginia Department of Highways to fund the completion of the downtown streetscapes using alternative transportation grants.
- Consider bike share stations within downtown to provide alternative means of transportation between community assets.
- Develop and implement a Parks and Open and Recreational Open Space Plan for Logan to ensure parks and recreational improvements meet the needs of the community.
- Continue development of established parks and encourage growth in new community parks.
- Consider a “city square” park space development within downtown that creates a cultural center point for Logan activities and festivals.
- Create bicycle infrastructure as part of roadway development (e.g., bike lanes, trails and parking).
- Make commitment to improving both the quality and quantity of the stormwater released into the region’s streams and rivers by requiring all new development to follow the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System requirements or MS4.
- Encourage improvements to the built environment that are highlighted throughout this plan (e.g., streetscape development, trail connections, modernizing of utility infrastructure, broadband, etc.) as an overall approach to attracting people and businesses to the area.
- Work with public and private entities to develop infrastructure for Electrified Vehicles within the city as well as the parks and trail system.
- Adopt a complete street policy and develop requirements for sidewalks and/or trails within the city to expand non-vehicular options and increase recreational opportunities. Additionally, all sidewalk improvements should follow ADA design guidelines for improvement.