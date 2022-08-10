Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan City Council on Monday unanimously approved its comprehensive plan, which takes the city toward the next step in its zoning efforts.

The 109-page document, known as “Our Logan Our Future,” has been in the works for more than a year, beginning with an open house in July 2021 where residents provided their input on the city’s future. The document outlines numerous goals in categories such as population and housing, economic development, land use and growth, transportation, community facilities, infrastructure and public services, parks and recreation and implementation of said goals.

