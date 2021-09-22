LOGAN — During their regular session Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Logan City Council approved the first reading to adopt their planning and zoning ordinance and board members for its comprehensive plan.
At next month’s meeting, council members will approve the second reading, and Mayor Serafino Nolletti will introduce the individuals who will serve on the board for the comprehensive plan. At the meeting, special counsel Paul Ellis said that the city will select only three individuals instead of the initial five that were planned due to Logan being a Class IV West Virginia municipality.
GAI Consultants, the firm the city has contracted to complete the zoning ordinance process, will also be at next month’s council meeting, according to Nolletti. The approval of the two readings will allow the city to proceed with drafting its comprehensive five-year plan for zoning once the actual ordinance comes into place.
City council voted earlier this year to seek a zoning ordinance, which will allow them to partition certain parts of the city for different uses. Under a zoning ordinance, the city may, for example, designate Stratton Street as business only or Chestnut Street as strictly residential.
The next meeting of the Logan City Council is scheduled at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at city hall.