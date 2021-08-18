LOGAN — Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti and Logan City Council dealt with a busy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, with topics ranging from upcoming events like Appalachian Heritage Days to the paving of the Fountain Place Mall and Oaks Plaza.
Paying the city’s bills and thanking the Hatfield-McCoy Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for its assistance with the 2021 West Virginia Freedom Festival were among the early items on the agenda. The CVB provided $3,300 toward lodging for visiting entertainers during this year’s festival.
Plans were discussed for Food Truck Fridays, the first of which was held Aug. 13, and is scheduled again for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the courthouse square in downtown Logan.
Council and Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher talked about the upcoming Shawnee Island Festiva for Friday, Sept. 25. The event will include floats and fireworks, while organizers also plan to honor area teachers.
Collecting toys for Christmas during the Shawnee Island Festival was also considered.
Logan City Council heard information about another event on the horizon, the Appalachian Heritage Days. The event, planned for Sept. 10-11, aims to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the legendary 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain.
On Friday, Sept. 11, Logan County Circuit Judge Josh Butcher will portray the early 20th century Logan County Sheriff Don Chafin, who fought to prevent the union miners from reaching Logan.
The Logan Women’s Club will give tours of Sheriff Chafin’s former residence at the East End intersection of Main and Stratton streets until 4 p.m. that Friday. Donations will be accepted toward the cost of renovating the century-old structure.
“After the tours conclude, we’ll move downtown where ‘A Taste of the Coalfields’ will be held,” said Debrina Williams from the Hatfield-McCoy Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Saturday’s portion of the Appalachian Heritage Days will focus on the Chief Logan State Park Lodge and Convention Center, where authors will speak and workshops will be held on the subject of the Battle of Blair Mountain.
Council also discussed the ongoing search for planning commission members for a zoning ordinance, with the goal of having the group in place by October.
All council members and city employees who were present expressed satisfaction with progress on the city’s new building in Slabtown. The structure, built by local contractors, gives the city storage space for much of their new equipment, but will also be able to host functions for city employees, such as promotion and retirement dinners.
Plans for an elevator at Logan City Hall continue, as funding is expected from a COVID-related EDA-ARPA grant.
The potential for funding more city projects by way of the American Recovery Act was discussed, as the list of items eligible for funding through the act is increasing.
Mayor and council approved the city’s lease of the former Sayer lot, at the Dingess Street end of downtown Logan. The Logan Odd Fellows Lodge recently purchased the lot from its previous owners and is now leasing that property back to the City of Logan for $1 per year.
Upkeep of the roads at Logan’s Fountain Place Mall is an issue that has been drawing the public’s attention. Local motorists have dealt with a pothole problem at the site, but the city’s hands were tied because the roads are private property.
According to fire chief and code enforcer Scott Beckett, the city has secured a pledge from Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, owner of the original section of the mall, to pave those roads.
In the meantime, the city was able to get holes patched the day after the council meeting.
Beckett said the Oaks Plaza section of the mall is owned by the estate of Joe C. Ferrell, while the lower part of the facility, around Tractor Supply, is owned by Everett Hannah.
In other business, Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher reported that, since May, Logan has received more than $15,000 in revenue from business taxes collected on the city’s behalf by DataMax.