LOGAN — The Logan City Council has voted to proceed with the beginning stages of updating the city’s water meters after hearing details from a company representative.
The council first discussed updating the meters during their July regular meeting. At their Aug. 11 meeting, Joe Ferguson, national sales manager for Fortiline Waterworks, addressed council and detailed the new meters, which will be provided by Kamstrup, a water meter company represented by Fortiline.
Ferguson said the new Kamstrup meters are the most accurate based on published specifications, as well as the most reliable and the easiest to use from a software perspective. The meters report to collectors, which then report to a cloud. Water utility staff can see meter readings as they come in every three hours.
If a large leak or meter tampering is detected, an alarm will be triggered, and the city’s water department will be notified immediately. Additionally, the meters can detect “every drop” of a small leak a little over 1/100th of a gallon in size — essentially a drip of water in a bathtub or sink — which Ferguson said will allow the city to capture revenue it has been missing from the old meters, which could not detect such small leaks.
He noted that some of the city’s already existing older meters are accurate and bills will not change in those households — especially if there are no leaks.
The meters also come with software that can tie into an online customer portal, where they can receive notifications and potentially link billing services.
Ferguson explained that the new meters use an ultrasonic frequency instead of moving parts to measure water usage.
“Basically, what happens is a beam bounces down into the measuring chamber of water, hits a reflector, goes this way, comes back up and one goes the other direction at the same time,” he said. “The faster the water is moving, the faster that beam goes this way, and the slower the beam goes that way. The meter calculates how long it took those ultrasonic beams to go back and forth ... the software figures that out and calculates how much water has gone through the meter, so what the means is with no moving parts, the meter remains accurate for its life.”
The meters come with a 20-year battery and accuracy warranty — 10-year full and 10-year prorated.
Ferguson said that Fortiline is working with a company called Sustainability Partners, which will pay for the labor to install the meters, meaning the city does not have to pay for the meters outright. Instead, a monthly service fee will be charged for the use of the meters.
The plan comes with a 30-day out clause, he explained.
“What that means is that if five years from now, the city decides to do something different, you always have the ability to say, ‘Hey, we want to make a change and do something different,’ “ he said. “If you stay with them over the life of the meter, what will happen is they will replace the meter when the time comes and at least from their perspective, it will cost you less than it does today, adjusted for inflation, when they replace the new meters.”
The new meters received praise, with Sanitary Board Director Herbert Staten saying they will be a “win-win” and councilman Ken Lee noting that they will “pay for themselves.” Ferguson said one meter can generate more than $200,000 over its lifetime in normal, non-COVID-19 circumstances.
Lee motioned to proceed with the first step in getting the project underway, which is ad placement for bids. The motion was seconded by councilwoman Donna Willis and unanimously approved by the rest of council.
Depending on weather, Ferguson said the project can take 120 to 150 days or longer to complete once everything is finalized.