City of Logan officials pose for a photo in front of the city’s new warehouse and storage facility at Slabtown just before a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14. From left, city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, councilman Jay Mullins, councilman Keno Muncy, Mayor Serafino Nolletti, councilwoman Donna Willis, councilman Howard Jemerison, councilman Ken Lee, and city fire chief Scott Beckett.
LOGAN — The Logan City Council convened its regular December monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the city’s new warehouse and storage facility at Central City/Slabtown.
Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the council decided to meet there this month as a way to unveil the new building to the public. The building was one of several projects purchased with federal funding awarded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the first piece of sweeping COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) in March 2020.
The building is still a work in progress, Nolletti said. Work is ongoing to finish bathrooms, a shower, a kitchen and other parts of the building.
Nolletti said the building’s main purpose will be as an additional storage facility to house equipment for the city’s several public agencies, including the fire department.
“It’s something that was needed, that was very well much-needed — especially for the fire department, the street department, the sanitary board, to keep equipment in and out of the weather, especially in the wintertime,” Nolletti said. “The side-by-sides, some of this new equipment that we’ve been able to buy this past year, we just needed a location and that property belonged to the city and we utilized it to our advantage, I think.”
Nolletti said the new facility could also be used as a place to stay when the National Guard comes in to do trainings, or as a natural-disaster relief center.
Additionally, Nolletti said the new facility can benefit the city’s fire ISO rating, which currently stands at a high number of three, thanks to the additional storage space, which is a factor in the rating.
Nolletti said the city will likely have about $200,000 in the building once it’s all said and done, with the majority of that being paid for with CARES funding. He said the building is projected to be fully completed within the next two months.