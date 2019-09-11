LOGAN - The City of Logan debuted its newest community event, the Shawnee Island Festival, on Saturday evening.
The festival began at 6 p.m. Saturday with a military veterans' flag-raising ceremony at the Gold Star Family Swing Circle on the island. The circle features five golden swings installed in honor of families who have lost loved ones in battle.
The ceremony also included a flyover of the Vietnam-era UH1-B Huey helicopter piloted by Mike Holbrook of Marpat Aviation.
After the ceremony, the festival officially kicked off for the public to enjoy. The Logan Shrine Club gave away free hot dogs and snow cones - the latter of which were sponsored by Streamline Enterprises; the new Giovanni's mobile kitchen truck sold pizza; a DJ played music; cornhole; and children enjoyed inflatables.
By nightfall, the Shawnee Island's campfire circles were shining brightly as many attendees roasted marshmallows to create s'mores.
Children and parents were treated to a showing of the 2016 hit animated film "Trolls" on a big screen, and Mayor Serafino Nolletti and Logan councilwoman Donna Willis handed out popcorn to the movie watchers.
In true Logan form, the festival wrapped up at around 11 p.m. with a fireworks display.
Also attending the event were the queens who represent the city's several festivals. The Shawnee Island Festival is represented by Alexa Adkins, who was specially crowned by Woody Williams during his Aug. 13 visit to the Logan City Council.
The festival was the first to be held at Shawnee Island, a city park that opened in October 2018 beside Plaza Lanes/American Legion Post 19 right before coming into downtown Logan's business district.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.