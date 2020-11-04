LOGAN — Monday was “Essential Employees Day” at Logan City Hall, where city employees of numerous departments were given “hero pay” checks from federal CARES Act funding, as well as gift bags donated by local businesses.
During the Logan City Council’s regular session on Oct. 13, city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher outlined — and council approved — several ways to spend $263,709.66 that was awarded to the city as part of federal money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March. $55,000 of that was dished out on Monday, with each city employee receiving a $1,000 check.
“Today, we were able to honor every employee of the City of Logan,” said Mayor Serafino Nolletti. “The water department, sewage department, garbage department, sanitary guys, police department, fire — every department, every employee — was awarded $1,000 today incentive money. This is some way we wanted to thank our essential employees, you know, they’ve had to work through all this every day. While a lot of people got paid to stay home, they had to work. If they hadn’t picked garbage up, you talk about a mess. We have to provide water, sewage, police, fire. We’re 365 days a year, no matter what’s going on. This is just some little token to show them our appreciation for what they’ve been through.”
The employees were also given gift bags with items donated by several local businesses, including Apex Printing, Hatfield-McCoy Trails, Trinity Health Services, ARH and Medi Home Care.
“This was a priority for the council and the mayor to make sure that each and every employee received hero pay,” Miller-Belcher said, “and we were really fortunate that we had businesses come help us, too. We were able to buy them coats for the winter, and Word of Life and Abundant Life Church gave Bibles to every one of our employees.”
During the celebration, which lasted from noon-4 p.m., each department came to city hall by the hour to receive their checks and gifts and take a group photo. Afterward, they went next door to the fire department to enjoy a catered meal by Chirico’s and, later, Four Seasons/Fat Jack’s.
Other uses the CARES Act money has been allocated for include:
- $67,500 as a half-payment on a new city garbage truck that will have sanitizing devices mounted on each side, as well as PPE for workers.
- $54,926.66 for matching funds to complete the city sidewalks project on the Main Street side, as well as installation of four public health stations for masks, sanitizer, etc.
- $28,178 for new water department software to be used as part of the new meters that will be installed.
- $20,073 each for two new UTVs — one for the city’s police department and one for the fire department — to aid in trail rescues.
“People don’t realize how many trail rescues our fire and police do, and where the Hatfield-McCoy Trails were allowed to be open during COVID, more people got on them, more people rode, the more dangerous — and that’s nothing against the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, we want people to come here, we love it — but we want to make sure that we have adequate transportation and safety equipment in place to protect both our employees and the riders that come here,” Miller-Belcher said. “That was very important to us, and they’ll have installed sanitary equipment — stuff that they can take out to not only protect employees, but to protect riders, too.”
Miller-Belcher said six more applications have been made for the city to receive funding from the CARES Act.