LOGAN — The City of Logan held an open house at city hall July 20 as part of their effort to establish a comprehensive plan for an eventual zoning ordinance.
Under state code, establishing a zoning ordinance in a municipality requires a comprehensive plan that outlines the goals the city or town wants to accomplish over the next five to 10 years. Logan’s open house, which lasted seven hours, allowed community members to come and go at their leisure to give input on where they would like to see Logan over the next decade.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, more than 40 people showed up to the open house. The input will be used by GAI Consultants, the firm contracted by the city to help complete the zoning process, to help draft the comprehensive plan.
Nolletti said the open house was just the first of more to come, adding that a website will also soon be available to provide input online. He encouraged an even larger community attendance at future events.
“We need input from the downtown businesspeople, plus we need input from our residential people, too,” Nolletti said. “That’s what this is about — to get input from everybody, not just the actual people that live in Logan, but the people that have businesses in Logan, people that live in Logan, even people that just come into town and do their daily transactions — people that work at the courthouse, the state office building, we’d love to have anybody. The more, the better.”
Some of the input provided by those who attended last Tuesday’s meeting included:
- Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and Stollings inside city limits
- Downtown square for music and green space
- Hatfield-McCoy dinner show/drama
- Gas stations with room for large trucks
- True attention grabbers for tourists
- More history tie-ins
- Historical markers
- Mom and pop businesses
- Street lamps
- Sidewalk repair and name signs for Stratton and Cole streets
- A one-way sign for Stratton Street
- More benches, but address loitering and litter
- Water and drain upgrades
- Building owners who won’t rent or purposefully price it too high so they don’t have to
- Fairy lights in trees like in Charleston
- Healthy restaurant that accommodates all diets
- Community center for youth, adults, businesses
- Storefront upgrades
- Free parking
- Mountain bike downhill course
- More entertainment for tourists
The next step of the zoning project is to establish a planning commission, which will consist of five members. The commission will include one member of city administration, one council member and three other individuals who reside in city limits.
According to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, the first reading to develop the planning commission will be Tuesday, Aug. 10. The second reading will be Aug. 30, and the members may be named directly after that meeting.