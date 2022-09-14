Mayor Serafino Nolletti cuts the ribbon to the Huey Memorial Park during the Shawnee Island Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. At his left is State Sen. Ron Stollings (D-Boone) and Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan).
Hocus Pocus Festival Queen Chloe Bryant puts her handprint on the new Shawnee Island bridge mural during the Shawnee Island Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. The handprints are part of a tree that is a section of the mural.
The 2022 Shawnee Island Festival, held Saturday, Sept. 10, saw the dedication of the park's new addition, the Huey Memorial Park, dedicated to the 1962 Vietnam-era UH-1B helicopter that crashed in June.
LOGAN — Constant rain throughout the day didn’t stop the City of Logan from conducting its annual Shawnee Island Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The day marked only the second time for the festival. The city first put it on in 2019, but issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021. It is one of the city’s four sanctioned festivals alongside the West Virginia Freedom Festival, the Hocus Pocus Festival and the Christmas Festival.
Rain was in the forecast all day Saturday, but the scheduled Shawnee Island Festival proceeded as planned. Multiple inflatables provided by TNT Inflatables, LLC, were on hand for children to enjoy in the rain, and the Logan Shrine Club cooked more than 400 hamburgers and hot dogs for the crowd.
This year’s festival served somewhat as an unveiling of a newly revamped Shawnee Island. The riverside park, which originally opened in October 2018, recently underwent several renovations and additions.
One of those additions is Huey Memorial Park, which is dedicated in memory of the Marpat Aviation Vietnam era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter that crashed in June, killing all six aboard. The Huey Park features a large sign that includes the helicopter’s photo, history and the names of the six victims, and adjacent to the sign is a playground.
The park was dedicated during the festival with a ribbon cutting that included Mayor Serafino Nolletti, city council members, State Sen. Ron Stollings (D-Boone), Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (D-Logan) and festival queens who together raised around $5,000 toward Shawnee Island renovation efforts.
The Huey Park was constructed by Musick Excavating.
Another new addition to Shawnee Island was a mural painted on the bridge column by local artist Dana Evans. The mural was funded by a grant award of $7,500 through the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts’ pandemic relief mini-grant program.
During the festival, community members were able to place their hand on the mural to be included as part of a tree. Community participants also painted rocks for the “hide and find” activity that will extend through the city’s next festival, the Hocus Pocus Festival, on Oct. 29.
Other activities included cast members from The Aracoma Story, cartoonist James Williamson offering free drawings and Mingo County native and country artist Morgan White entertaining the crowd with music.