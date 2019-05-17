Logan Banner
LOGAN - The City of Logan honored the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Champions of Logan Middle School softball and baseball Tuesday evening during their regularly scheduled monthly city council meeting, which was held at Shawnee Island.
The event was organized by city councilman Jay Mullins. The teams had a pizza party from Giovanni's Pizza, and each received a trophy from the city, thanks to Akers Stone Trophy Sales.
The teams and their family enjoyed Shawnee Island following the ceremony.
Those honored include:
LMS Lady Timberwolves
8th Grade: Chesney Ward, Emily Collins, Jayda Miller, Kinna Justice, MaKenna Ooten, Rylee Conn, Taylor Kennedy, Tesia Ellis.
7th Grade: Isabella Propst, Harlee Quick, Taylor Noe, Kylie Coleman, Madison Adams, Avae Pritchard, Hallie White.
6th Grade: Alena Ellis, Charlie Albright, Darea Capua Emilee Mullins, Jayden, Kennedy, Lacy Curry, Lauren Adkins.
Baseball
Caden Baisden, Jake Ramey, Konnor Lowe, Connor Mullins, Dawson Maynard, Caleb Vance, Ryan Roberts, Brayden Chambers, Brennan Goff, Joey Canterbury, Cole Blankenship, Jameson Harmon, Levi Kazee, Chase Ellis.
