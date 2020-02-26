LOGAN − The City of Logan has declared itself the first “Coal Pride Community” in West Virginia.
The Coal Pride Community campaign was launched an effort to support the West Virginia Coal Association’s legislative efforts supporting the coal industry.
Richie Belcher, a local coal businessman and advocate, presented the resolution to Logan City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 11, encouraging all municipalities and counties to adopt the resolution. Once adopted, all governing bodies are asked to send their passed resolutions to their state representatives and encourage them to support the coal industry and the efforts of the West Virginia Coal Association.
“Coal has been and remains a vital part of our livelihood in West Virginia,” Belcher said. “It is time we stand together to promote the positive aspects of our precious natural resource and our people.”
To learn more about becoming a Coal Pride Community, all documents can be found on the Facebook site, West Virginia Coal Pride Community Movement.