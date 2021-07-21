LOGAN — The City of Logan hosted a public open house forum at city hall Tuesday to gain input from the community to assist in its ongoing plan to adopt a zoning ordinance.
The open house was one of the first steps in establishing a comprehensive plan, which is one of several requirements to enact a zoning ordinance. The event allowed members of the public to give their input on how they would like to see the city move forward in the future.
City officials began discussing the idea of enacting zoning in Logan last summer and earlier this year, they agreed to hire the GAI Consultants firm to assist with the project. Zoning would allow the city to regulate certain sections of the city for different purposes, such as housing or business.
During the Logan City Council’s most recent regular session on Tuesday, July 13, special counsel Paul Ellis said the open house might potentially provide good candidates for the planning commission, which is also a requirement of enacting a zoning ordinance.
The commission must consist of at least five individuals who live within city limits.
Ellis said the planning commission will consist of one member of city administration, one city council member and three members of the business community.
Following Tuesday’s open house, city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher said the first reading to develop the planning commission will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10. The second reading will be held Aug. 30 and the members may be named directly after that meeting.
Due to Logan Banner print deadline, the events of the meeting will be covered in the Banner’s July 28 edition.
For more information on the project, visit www.ourloganwv.com.