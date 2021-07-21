LOGAN — Now that the West Virginia Freedom Festival is in the rearview for 2021, the City of Logan is now preparing for its other events for the remainder of the year.
The next event scheduled to be held in the city will be the Appalachian Heritage Days on Sept. 10 and 11, which will include a 5K race in town, house tours of the historic Don Chafin House, and music at the Coalfield Jamboree. The event, which is being planned by a committee that includes city historian Brandon Kirk and the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, will also feature a host of numerous other activities and attractions in other areas such as Chief Logan State Park.
The Logan Banner will include further coverage of Appalachian Heritage Days as the event draws closer. More information may also be found on Facebook on the Appalachian Heritage Days page at www.facebook.com/HistoricLoganWV.
Sept. 18 will see the return of the city’s Shawnee Island Festival, which will be held at none other than the spot it’s named for, Shawnee Island.
After that festival, Oct. 30 will be Trick-or-Treat in the City of Logan from 6-8 p.m. The annual Hocus Pocus Festival will be held that same evening.
Shop Small Saturday will be held Nov. 27 and the Team Santa toy giveaway and Christmas Parade events will be held the same day on Friday, Dec. 3.
City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher said a renovation of the Coalfield Jamboree is also possible in between all of these events.
The city’s 2021 event roster will culminate with the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.