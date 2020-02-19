20200219-log-officer.jpg

Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner Andrew Bias takes the oath, being administered by Mayor Serafino Nolletti, to officially become the City of Logan Police Department’s new officer on Tuesday, Feb. 11. A native of Chapmanville, Bias previously served for the Danville Police Department in Boone County.

