LOGAN — The City of Logan will receive new water meters, thanks to a $1.2 million project currently in the works.
The City of Logan Water Board expects the new meters to be more accurate at measuring water usage and pinpointing leaks.
“It sends real-time data every four hours, so if somebody has something leak or we have a leak out in the main line, we’ll know,” said city fireman Mike Beckett.
City accountant Jeff Vallet said the meters will pay for themselves because the Water Board is currently missing out on revenue as the result of faulty meter readings. “We’re at least 30-40% under-reading,” said Vallet.
The Water Board has installed a few meters in downtown businesses to test their efficiency.
“The one meter that we’ve been studying on was $1,040,” Beckett said, “In a month and about eight good days, it will pay for itself.”
“I want to commend the Water Board and the mayor,” said city councilman Ken Lee, “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of studying stuff. I want to commend the mayor for making the decision, and I want to commend the workers. They’ve been working so hard to improve and clean this place.”
“We’ve been working on this project for years and years,” said Mayor Serafino Nolletti, “It’s been a long time coming.”