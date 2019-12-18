LOGAN — The Logan City Council has approved the first reading of a new municipal tax ordinance required under the forthcoming home rule system.
Council approved the reading during their regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10. Under the home rule program, which Logan was accepted into on Nov. 20, several business and occupancy taxes must be altered or reduced under state code in some way before the 1% sales tax under home rule can be allowed to go into effect.
Under the reading, the city has reduced B&O taxes for retailers and restaurants from 45% to 43%, halved taxes on wholesalers from 14% to 7%, and reduced from 90% to 87% in service and all other businesses that do not fall into those categories.
When home rule takes effect in Logan on July 1, 2020, consumers will pay a 1% sales tax on all goods sold within the city limits. The tax will be concurrent with the 6% state sales tax, and city officials have said it will be no different than shopping in cities that already have home rule in effect, such as Charleston, South Charleston and Huntington.
“The businesses are not paying the 1%,” said city clerk Amber Miller. “The consumer is paying the 1%. However, the businesses are getting a benefit because they’re actually getting reductions from the city in their B&O, and we’re offsetting that by the 1% sales tax, so it’s actually a benefit to businesses in the City of Logan.”
The city also eliminated a tax on manufacturing, something both Miller and Mayor Serafino Nolletti hope attracts manufacturing to the city.
“We hope by elimination of manufacturing completely that we attract manufacturers to want to come in the City of Logan because we’ve eliminated their tax,” Miller said.
The council will hold its second reading and public hearing on the matter during a special meeting at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, at Logan City Hall at 219 Dingess St.