City of Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti takes the oath for another term of office as mayor Monday afternoon at Logan City Hall.

LOGAN — Swearing in ceremonies were held for the recently re-elected members of the Logan City Council Monday afternoon, along with city department heads.

As none of the council seats, nor the office of mayor, were opposed in this year’s municipal election, all five council members — Josh “Keno” Muncy, Donna Willis, Jay Mullins, Ken Lee and Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer — retained their positions on the council for another four years. Four of those council members were given their swearing-in oath Monday afternoon; Picklesimer was unable to attend and will receive his swearing in during the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

