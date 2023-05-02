LOGAN — Swearing in ceremonies were held for the recently re-elected members of the Logan City Council Monday afternoon, along with city department heads.
As none of the council seats, nor the office of mayor, were opposed in this year’s municipal election, all five council members — Josh “Keno” Muncy, Donna Willis, Jay Mullins, Ken Lee and Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer — retained their positions on the council for another four years. Four of those council members were given their swearing-in oath Monday afternoon; Picklesimer was unable to attend and will receive his swearing in during the next regularly scheduled council meeting.
Picklesimer has served on the council since December 2022, having been selected to fill the vacancy left by Howard Jemerison, who died in January 2022. Picklesimer had filed to run for the seat prior to his appointment.
Also being sworn in for another four-year term Monday afternoon was Mayor Serafino Nolletti, who was unopposed. Nolletti has served as mayor since being appointed in November 2007, and if he were to choose not to run again during the next election cycle, he will have served as mayor just months shy of 20 years.
Numerous department heads and city employees, those such as Police Chief J.B. Frye and Fire Chief Scott Beckett, were sworn in as well. Per code in the city’s charter, those positions are filled, at council approval, every four years.
As with the elected positions, all department heads and city employee positions remained the same except for one. Brannon Adams, a city resident, was selected to fill a spot on the sanitary board left by Picklesimer when he arrived on the council instead.
“I think we’ve got a great team in place,” Nolletti said. “I’ve always been lucky to have people surrounding me that have our city’s best interests and want to see our city grow and prosper. I know there’s people out there that say you need to be this, need to be doing that, believe me, we’re trying to do everything that we can possibly do. People, if they walked in our shoes everyday, they would probably understand a little bit better how government works. I didn’t know when I got involved in city government years ago that things don’t move like we hope they would move, as quick as they could move. It just don’t do it. It just takes time to get through all the red tape to make things happen.”
Performing the swear-ins was Josh Vanhook, a firefighter and pastor of the Word of Life Church.