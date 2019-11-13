LOGAN — The City of Logan police testing that was originally scheduled for Nov. 9 has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 7.
The City of Logan Police Civil Service Commission will conduct a written examination for police officers at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Logan City Hall.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and not older than 40 years of age at the time of appointment, a resident of West Virginia at the time of employment, possess a valid West Virginia driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED certificate.
Candidates will also be required to submit to drug screening, background investigation and be able to successfully complete a physical agility test.
Applications are available at Logan City Hall at 219 Dingess St. Applications can be picked up prior to the test date and submitted, or you will also have the option to apply the day of testing.
City of Logan is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to a policy of non-discrimination in employment on any basis including race, color, age, sex, religion, handicap or national origin.