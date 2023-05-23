Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN – During a special meeting held at city hall on Tuesday, May 16, the Logan City Council closed on the purchase of several properties in town – the old Aracoma Hotel lot and adjacent buildings and a parking lot parcel on Cole Street.

The council met at noon to approve the second reading of the property purchases. The first reading was completed during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting a week prior. Following the approval, the two property owners met with city leaders at city hall later in the afternoon to officially sign the documents completing the sales.

