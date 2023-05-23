LOGAN – During a special meeting held at city hall on Tuesday, May 16, the Logan City Council closed on the purchase of several properties in town – the old Aracoma Hotel lot and adjacent buildings and a parking lot parcel on Cole Street.
The council met at noon to approve the second reading of the property purchases. The first reading was completed during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting a week prior. Following the approval, the two property owners met with city leaders at city hall later in the afternoon to officially sign the documents completing the sales.
The first piece of property purchased by the city is a parcel located at 301 Cole St. behind the White and Browning Building. The property has served as a gravel parking lot since the 2013 demolition of the Hale Building that once stood there.
The city’s purchase of the property is for $200,000 from owner Jackie Tomblin. According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the property will be used for the development of additional city parking.
The second purchase included five pieces of property owned by Nancy Ferrell – the Aracoma Hotel lot and the adjacent lots including the old Franklin’s Dairy, the abandoned building a 210 Stratton Street, the Stratton Street Bookstore building and the old Sak’s Jewelers building. The purchase price for all five properties totals $222,000.
An artist rendering of the city’s vision for the Aracoma Hotel property was on display during the meeting. The rendering shows a green space called “The Aracoma Hotel Memorial Park” which includes benches, a clock, a covered stage and a historical marker.
City clerk Amber Miller-Belcher said city officials plan to pursue additional funding opportunities that could be provided by the property’s historical status.
“Once it’s designated historical, it opens up a whole new avenue of things we can do with it,” Miller-Belcher said.
Nolletti said the abandoned building at 210 Stratton, which is the one with the Love Over Hate mural covering the entrance, will have to be demolished.
Nolletti added that the city was able to purchase all the properties using funding provided to the city by the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in March 2021. Logan received $610,000 from the stimulus.
As previously reported by The Logan Banner, the city also recently purchased the Fox Apartments property at 417 Stratton St. for $20,000. Cleanup efforts are currently underway.