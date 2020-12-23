LOGAN — Christmas arrived early for several city departments Tuesday in the form of a new excavator and trailer purchased by CARES Act reimbursement money.
Costing a total of $66,992, the city is now the owner of a brand-new Bobcat E42 compact excavator that will be used across several departments for various projects such as water line breaks, house demolitions and tree removals. Department heads say the excavator will greatly reduce project time.
Herb Staten, the city’s utility supervisor over the water and sewage departments, cited a large water line break on Nov. 18 as an example. During that break, ORDERS Construction — the contractor on the new boulevard bridge — allowed the city to use their equipment, but the repair still took more than 24 hours to complete.
“It’s just going to be a useful tool,” Staten said. “All these holes you saw us pounding in the other day, we could have been out of that job 10 hours earlier had we had this. If it hadn’t been for the road guys over there loaning us theirs, we would have been in there awhile.”
The excavator was bought and paid for by CARES Act reimbursement money allotted to the city, which can be spent at council’s discretion. In this case, the excavator was deemed as part of a health and safety improvement for employees and residents.
The delivery of the excavator surprised city employees late Tuesday morning. City fireman Mike Beckett, who has often cited the need for such equipment, was speechless as it was pulled into the parking lot of city hall on a trailer that was also purchased as part of the package.
“It’s a huge step for the town,” Beckett said. “Overtime, it’s going to save us. I mean, (Staten) and I fight about that every week trying to keep overtime because we didn’t have the stuff that we needed. Health and safety, as far as anybody being down in a hole now and using a jackhammer or a chisel and hammer, there’s no getting in a hole now. I don’t even know what to say. I’m still like, ‘Is it for sure out there?’ ”
Debbie Deweese, who works for the governor’s office as a CARES Act Task Force manager/trainer, was invited by Mayor Serafino Nolletti and council for the event.
”This is a public safety and health concern, not just for the town, but for the citizens,” DeWeese said. “I didn’t even know that this was happening today. I was surprised myself that this was going on; however, due to the situation that we are facing, for the employees, this is crucial for them. They are being exposed to the virus, but there’s other health issues on top of that that they are being right smack dab with their hands in it, and this is going to be another resource that puts them in the breezeway that they won’t have their hands in it.”
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey arrived after the unveiling to present a check for $789,549.62. The amount is a retroactive reimbursement for payroll, with $19,000 used for water and sanitation bill reimbursements.