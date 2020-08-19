LOGAN — The City of Logan has submitted its fourth formal request to the West Virginia Department of Transportation for assistance in paving several state-managed roads in town.
City council approved authorization to submit the request during their regular session Tuesday, Aug. 11, with councilman Ken Lee making the motion and councilwoman Donna Willis making the second. Addressed to Logan High Highway Supervisor Michael Gillum, the letter formally requests assistance with paving Stratton Street, Main Street, the Water/Dingess streets intersection, Water Street and the east end of Stratton Street.
All of those roads are part of the state-managed system, and the letter goes on to request all street pavings be completed at the same time.
According to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, the city paved 26 streets in Logan in fall 2017 and were advised to put in a request to the state to have the remainder of the roads paved. Since that time, she and Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the city has submitted a total of four requests, with last week’s letter being the fourth one.
The move comes as the new boulevard bridge nears completion, which has a projected finish date of mid-September, city officials said.
“They told us a couple of years ago that they would pave these streets, these other state-maintained streets in the city limits, after the bridge was complete, because they’re supposedly going to pave the boulevard when this is all done, the whole boulevard,” Nolletti said. “They promised us two years ago that they would also pave the rest of Main Street, Stratton Street … the streets that they didn’t pave a few years ago.”
“We’re wanting them to just finish what we’ve been promised,” Nolletti said.