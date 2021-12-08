LOGAN — The City of Logan and Abundant Life Worship Center’s annual toy giveaway event known as Team Santa is set for noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the city’s welcome lot, located where the old Sayer building/Middelburg Theatre used to be.
For about a decade now, the city has held the Team Santa event as one way to make the Christmas season a little merrier for some children in the area. For the past few years, the city has partnered with the Abundant Life Worship Center, pastored by Gary Wilson, to offer the event.
Typically, Team Santa allows parents and children to come to downtown Logan and pick up toys for Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus are usually on hand for photos as well, and each year, Santa’s entrance is a little different — in 2018, he and the Mrs. arrived in town via a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter.
This year, the city offered students of all ages — secondary, college and vocational — in need of community service hours a way to gain some of those hours by fundraising for the event. Those who were able to donate 20 toys each and $50 in cash, in addition to helping with the event and some other stipulations, were able to receive eight community service hours from the city.
City clerk Amber Miller-Belcher said the city has awarded around 2,000 community service hours this year. She also noted that the city, as it does every year, recognized its top five fundraiser queens.
Community service hours may still be obtained until Dec. 10 by donating 20 toys and $50, and anyone can also still donate toys until that date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Team Santa event was almost strictly a drive-up event. This year, parents will have the option of either walking up or driving up to receive a new toy.
Miller-Belcher said the event is now held in memory of late firefighter Ernie Woods, who died in 2019. His daughter, Madison Woods, is the event’s head Team Santa Elf and performs much of the coordination of the event for the city.