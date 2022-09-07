Logan City Councilwoman Donna Willis, left, and Mayor Serafino Nolletti hand popcorn to a citizen during the city's first Shawnee Island Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Nolletti will be popping popcorn at the festival again this year.
LOGAN — After being postponed for two straight years, the City of Logan’s Shawnee Island Festival will return Saturday, Sept. 10.
The festival was first held in September 2019, nearly one year after the park opened. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021, meaning this year will mark only the second time the festival has ever been offered.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. with the crowning of the Miss City of Logan Shawnee Island Queens. The queens were selected based on fundraising numbers. According to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, the group raised more than $5,000 toward recent renovation efforts of the park.
At 6 p.m. the ribbon will be cut to the Huey Memorial Park, which is an area of Shawnee Island dedicated to the iconic Vietnam-era Bell UH1-B helicopter that crashed in June killing six.
The remainder of the festival will include a free concert with Morgan White (a Nashville recording artist who is a native of Naugatuck in Mingo County), free food provided by the Shrine Club of Logan, rock painting and hiding with the Shawnee Island Queens, picnic table painting, story time with the Aracoma Story, yard games like corn hole and ring toss and free inflatables.
From 7-9 p.m., the community will have the chance to contribute to the murals being painted on the bridge pier by local artist Dana Evans, who will work on the mural throughout the festival.
Representing the festival as a whole is Maggie White as queen. The remaining queens are:
Gold Diamond Fundraiser Queens: Cheyenne Evans, Raelyn Hale and Destiny Brooke Brown.
Picnic Table Dedication Table Queens: Cheyenne Evans, Raelyn Hale, Destiny Brooke Brown and Giuliana Harris.
Shawnee Royalty: Molly O’Brien, Presley Ellis, Kenlee Tomblin, Lauren Goodman, Mika Adams, Madi Jones, Ava Nagy, Natalie Cantrell, Journee Akers, Camille Stallard, McKenzie Booth, Jazzmyn Adams, Elle Heater, Kyrah Newsome, Summer Farley, Amish Lett, Jazlyn Gaiter, Paisley Mullins and Nicolette Viars.
Each queen will receive a 20-hour community service certificate from the city.