Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — After being postponed for two straight years, the City of Logan’s Shawnee Island Festival will return Saturday, Sept. 10.

The festival was first held in September 2019, nearly one year after the park opened. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021, meaning this year will mark only the second time the festival has ever been offered.

