CHAPMANVILLE — A spring cleanup event is scheduled in Chapmanville this Saturday, and a free pickup for larger items is set for next Wednesday.
The cleanup is part of the West Virginia “Make It Shine” campaign and is returning after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center at 68 Boise St. in town, and volunteers will work their way through town cleaning up trash and litter.
Supplies like garbage bags, gloves and signs will be provided by the West Virginia Division of Highways. In the event of rain this Saturday, the cleanup will be rescheduled to Saturday, April 17.
“Before we can make it pretty, we’ve got to make it clean,” said Chapmanville town councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters.
A free one-day pickup for residents of the town who pay a garbage bill will also be held the following Wednesday, April 14. The pickup is for larger items that some residents may otherwise have a difficult time getting hauled off.
During the Chapmanville Town Council’s regular meeting last month, Mutters explained that the pickup is different from the county’s annual free dump.
“We can’t take ours up there,” Mutters said. “Each individual has to take their own thing to the county dump. A business can’t do it. The town can’t take their garbage up there, so what I’m wanting to do is help the people in the town that doesn’t have a way to haul their stuff off.”
Electronics are accepted as long as no Freon, gas or paint is present. Tires will be taken as long as they are not attached to a wheel or rim.
To be included on the pickup list for next Wednesday, residents must call town hall at 304-855-4582.