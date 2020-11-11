LOGAN — Logan County voters went to the polls last Tuesday, where they elected a new sheriff, county commissioner and prosecuting attorney.
According to the election results that were certified by the Logan County Commission in the official canvass on Monday, Nov. 9, a total of 13,177 ballots were cast in Logan County in the November 2020 general election. That’s out of 25,653 registered voters for a voter turnout of 51.4%.
In the sheriff race, City of Logan Police Chief and former West Virginia State Trooper Paul “P.D.” Clemens (D) defeated his Republican opponent, Chris Trent, a victim’s advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Clemens won 6,700 votes compared to 5,769 for Trent.
The race was tight throughout election night; at one point, Trent led Clemens 4,112 to 3,918 with 35 of 36 precincts reporting. However, Clemens prevailed after absentee and early votes were tallied.
Clemens will replace outgoing sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter (D), who was ineligible to run again due to term limits.
The county commission race was much less of a contest, as businesswoman Diana Barnette (R) led Dr. Ed White (D) the entire night, defeating him handily by a margin of 7,458 to 5,046.
In the prosecuting attorney race, David Wandling (D) also handily defeated independent candidate Joe Spradling, 6,709 to 4,333.
Incumbent Glen D. “Houn Dog” Adkins (D) ran unopposed in the county’s race for assessor. There was no candidate in the running for county surveyor, but that race did receive 235 write-in votes.
Other local races involving Logan County included West Virginia State Senate District 7 and West Virginia House of Delegates Districts 20, 22 and 24.
In the State Senate District 7 race, which had two candidates from Logan County in the running, Ralph Rodighiero (D) won 6,072 votes in Logan County, while his opponent Rupie Phillips (R) won 6,634 votes. Phillips won the election overall.
In House District 24, which is the district that covers the majority of Logan County, Republican candidates Margitta Mazzocchi and Jordan Bridges took the majority share of Logan County votes, winning 4,241 and 4,429 votes respectively. The two also won the election overall, defeating incumbent Tim Tomblin (D) and Susan Shelton Perry (D).
In the House District 22 race, which covers only a part of Logan County, incumbent Zack Maynard (R) and Jeff Eldridge (D) were the highest vote-getters in Logan County. Maynard and incumbent Joe Jeffries (R) were the winners of the election overall, also defeating Cecil Silva (D).
In the House District 20 race, which covers only a part of Logan County but most of Mingo County, Matthew W. Deskins (R) won 396 votes compared to incumbent Nathan Brown’s (D) 272 votes in Logan County. Brown won the race overall.
In state races, Gov. Jim Justice won handily in Logan County, winning 9,436 votes compared to 3,052 for Democratic challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian candidate Erika Kolenich won 161 votes, and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz won 96 votes.
For secretary of state, incumbent Mac Warner (R) won 7,586 of Logan County’s votes and Natalie Tennant (D) won 4,275.
Incumbent state Auditor J.B. McCuskey won 8,023 of Logan County’s votes while Democratic challenger Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor received 2,866 votes.
The State Treasurer’s race was close in Logan County, with incumbent John Perdue (D) receiving 5,996 votes in Logan County compared to 5,692 for Riley Moore (R), who won the election overall.
In the Commissioner of Agriculture race, Republican Kent Leonhardt won Logan County handily, receiving 7,470 votes over 3,217 for Democrat Bob Beach.
The Attorney General race was also not much of a contest in Logan County, with incumbent Patrick Morrisey (R) receiving 8,379 votes compared to 3,427 for Sam Brown Petsonk (D).
In the national races, incumbent Donald Trump (R) was easily the favorite of Logan County voters in the race for U.S. President, winning 10,534 votes compared to 2,333 for Joe Biden (D), 134 for Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) and 25 for Howie Hawkins (Mountain).
Logan County voters overwhelmingly chose incumbent Shelley Moore Capito (R) in the race for U.S. Senator, winning 9,810 votes over 2,266 for Paula Jean Swearengin (D) and 231 for David Moran (Libertarian).
Incumbent Carol Miller (R) was also the overwhelming favorite of Logan County voters in the race for U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District, winning 8,601 votes over 2,643 for Hilary Turner (D).