LOGAN — With four decades of law enforcement experience, Paul “P.D.” Clemens hopes that voters in Logan County will choose him to be the next sheriff.
Running as a Democrat, Clemens will face Republican Chris Trent, a victim’s advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, in the Nov. 3 general election. Clemens currently serves as chief of police for the City of Logan, a position he has held since July 2017.
A native of Summersville, Clemens’ law enforcement career began in 1976 when he entered the West Virginia State Police Academy at just 19 years old, just one year after graduating from Nicholas County High School. Upon graduating from the academy, Clemens was assigned to the Logan detachment of the WVSP, arriving in Logan on May 16, 1977.
Clemens worked as a field trooper in Logan County for 10 years before being promoted to the rank of sergeant at the Welch detachment in McDowell County. He then transferred to the Wyoming County detachment in Jesse and later back to Logan, eventually ending his career with the WVSP as a major in charge of field investigations in West Virginia.
After retiring from the WVSP, Clemens worked as the Logan County Sheriff’s Department’s chief deputy for two years under Sheriff John Mendez. After that, he worked two years as assistant superintendent for the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Boone County, six months as security for the West Virginia Supreme Court and 11 years conducting insurance fraud investigations for the state.
Now, Clemens is hoping his extensive career will help him become the next sheriff of Logan County.
“Several of my friends came to me, and they said they wanted a sheriff that had law experience, and they thought that I would make a good sheriff,” Clemens said, “and I’m running, basically, because I want to be the sheriff of Logan County, and I want to continue to serve and protect the public like I have for the last 41 years.”
Noting that “all sheriff candidates will say the same thing,” Clemens said one of his primary goals as sheriff would be to rid communities of drugs. If manpower permits, Clemens said he would like to start a detective division in the department that would place at least two plainclothes detectives in communities.
On the department’s finances, Clemens said he is not familiar with their current budget, noting that the department is much larger and has more responsibilities than in the early 2000s when he served as chief deputy. However, he said the budget is something that “can be learned.”
Even with a department that is near double the size of when he was chief deputy, Clemens says it’s still not adequately staffed.
“You always want more, you can’t have too many deputies,” Clemens said. “As I’ve always said before, no matter what agency I’ve been with, there’s too few police officers in this county, so we all need to work together. There needs to be better communication between the agencies, and where I’ve worked for all three of them and I still know most of the people here and have the respect of most of the deputies, and the city policemen and the state troopers, I think I can bring all of us together to make our county safer.”
On that point, Clemens said he would work to improve the mutual aid among the county’s three police agencies and suggested holding bimonthly meetings.
“We all need to work together,” Clemens said. “Right now, there’s not very much communication between agencies. No one knows what anybody else is doing, so I would like to, at least, start having maybe bimonthly meetings with all the agencies and get everybody together and talk about what we’re working on, who our suspects are, and share everything instead of worrying about who’s going to get the glory of making the arrest. That’s not really important. The important thing is to put the bad people in jail and solve crime.”
On equipment needs, Clemens said he will pursue various grants and hopes to have enough funding to purchase body cameras for each deputy.
“I think that would solve a lot of your transparency problems,” Clemens said. “It not only helps the deputy, but it also keeps the deputy from getting fake complaints called in on them, or somebody saying they did something that they didn’t do. I think it works both ways — it helps the police officers, and it also helps the public.”
As the county’s chief tax official, Clemens said he will work hand-in-hand with the county assessor’s office to make sure delinquent taxes and taxes on equipment for companies are properly collected.
Clemens said he would like to revisit some of the county’s cold cases — especially if new information is presented — and added that he would like to use his proposed new detective division to do so.
One hot topic regarding law enforcement is officer disciplinary action, and Clemens said he would send one deputy to internal affairs training if the department does not already have one trained to do so. He noted that he, as sheriff, would have the final say in such decisions.
Without naming who, Clemens says he has a person in mind for the chief deputy position if he wins the election. He said the person does not currently work for the LCSD, but if this person were to turn his offer down, he would promote from within the department instead.
Clemens concluded his interview with The Logan Banner by saying that his extensive experience in both law enforcement and administrative positions is what separates him from his opponent Trent.
“I’ve got 41 years of law enforcement experience. I’ve got 31 years of administrative experience,” Clemens said. “Anything the guys are doing out in the field, I’ve already done it or have done it. They can come to me for advice. I’m not sure they can come to my opponent for advice, because he won’t know what to tell them. He’s good at grant writing, which is what he does, and I’m good at law enforcement, which is what I do.”