 Courtesy of P.D. Clemens

LOGAN — Former West Virginia state trooper and City of Logan Police Chief Paul “P.D.” Clemens was administered his oath of office for a four-year term as Logan County Sheriff on Friday, Dec. 18. A Democrat, Clemens defeated his Republican opponent, Chris Trent, in the Nov. 3 general election. Clemens succeeds Sonya M. Dingess Porter, who served two terms and was ineligible to run again in 2020. He begins his term Jan. 1.