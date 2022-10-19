ACCOVILLE — Two men from Cleveland, Ohio were arrested in the Accoville Hollow area of Logan County on charges of intending to deliver several hard drugs like fentanyl and oxycodone, as well as battery on a police officer.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, the bust happened on Oct. 12 after members of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home at Accoville Hollow Road in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County.
Police say that when they made their way into the residence, they observed Traemaine Johnson, 35, of Cleveland, Ohio flush a bluish colored bag down a toilet. Police say they then instructed Johnson to get on the ground, but he refused and shoved two deputies, attempting to disarm one of them.
Police then forcibly placed Johnson onto the ground and handcuffed him. While searching the residence, police found a small clear bag under a bed Johnson had been occupying. The bag contained approximately 3.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 22 grams of suspected fentanyl, and five and a half round blue pills believed to be 30mg oxycodone.
Approximately 22.24 grams of marijuana was also found lying on the bed, according to the criminal complaint.
The bluish bag flushed down the toilet was later retrieved from the plumbing under the residence. According to police, that bag contained approximately 30.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 25 smaller bags containing blue pills, and four unbagged pills believed to be 30mg Oxycodone.
Police say that it appeared that each bag contained 10 pills for a total of 254 pills.
While officers were escorting Johnson to the police cruiser, police say he grabbed the bagged evidence and attempted to dispose of it by throwing it on the ground.
Johnson was arrested alongside Malik Bohanon, 24, also of Cleveland, Ohio. Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver oxycodone. John was given an additional charge of two counts of battery on an officer.
Johnson was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a bond of $150,000. Bohanon was arraigned on a bond of $100,000. Both men are currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.