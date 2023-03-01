Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The preliminary hearing for Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, who is behind bars on sexual assault and child pornography charges, was held inside Logan County Magistrate Court on Feb. 21, where Magistrate Joe Mendez found probable cause to refer his charges to the Grand Jury for trial.

During the hearing, which lasted nearly two hours, Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling and Cline’s defense attorney, Matt Hatfield of Madison-based law firm Hatfield & Hatfield P.L.L.C., cross-examined the evidence presented in Cline’s case. Cline has three separate criminal complaints filed against him.

