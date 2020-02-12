CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Middle School band teacher is behind bars after he is accused of trying to solicit nude photos from some of his students.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Cpl. T.D. Boggs of the West Virginia State Police, CMS band teacher Cameron Gerald Bookman, 27, of South Charleston, was in a Facebook Messenger group chat with two juvenile students ages 12 and 14 between March 17, 2019, and Jan. 6, 2020. The chat, according to the complaint, was originally designed so they could communicate with each other when they traveled to Beckley for a band trip. Bookman and the students continued to use the chat after the band trip, and the 14-year-old female, along with her family, had made a complaint to police regarding the messages.
During a forensic interview, the 14-year-old told police that Bookman would ask her to send nude photographs of herself to other juvenile boys and have them send nude photos of themselves back to her. She reportedly further advised that Bookman wanted to know the penis size of the boys, which she said she felt uncomfortable with and would try to ignore Bookman.
Cpl. Boggs was given several conversations from the group chat, where Bookman was reportedly found asking the 14-year-old female to “get him (juvenile student) to send her a nude so we can verify the rumor … there were girls talking about it today at lunch.” In another conversation, Bookman asks the 14-year-old female to ask a male juvenile for a nude photo.
Boggs obtained a Mirandized statement from Bookman at the WVSP Logan detachment in which he reportedly admitted to asking the female student about sending nudes to boys for nude photos back and knowing their penis size. However, when shown the copies of the group chat conversations, Bookman said he was just asking in a joking manner, claiming that he communicated with both juveniles through the group chat because they were all friends.
Bookman is charged with attempted soliciting of a minor for child pornography. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $100,000 cash only bond, and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.