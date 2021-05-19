CHAPMANVILLE — Friends, family members, school officials, and former and current students and players surprised Chapmanville Middle School softball coach Tommy Kirk on Friday evening when they presented him with the renaming of the school’s softball field in his name.
Kirk, who has been the head coach of Chapmanville Middle School softball for 16 years, will be moving from the area at the end of the school year. In addition to his softball coaching status, Kirk also coached 25 years of league and travel softball, 30 years of basketball, has served as the CMS athletic director for the last 20 years, and has been an educator with Logan County Schools for 45 years.
To honor that long legacy before he relocates, the Logan County Board of Education voted last Tuesday, May 11, to rename the CMS softball field the Tommy Kirk Softball Field. On Friday, May 14 — the effective date of its renaming — numerous former and current players and students, along with Chapmanville Middle School Principal Michelle Podunavac and Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley and member Barry Mullins, surprised Kirk 30 minutes before a scheduled game that day.
“I had the pleasure of working with Tommy the past few years,” Podunavac said. “I did not know Tommy as much as I know him now, but I have to say, he is an extremely dedicated teacher and an extremely dedicated coach. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with him and the stuff that he’s done for our sports over the years, so we felt that this dedication is greatly needed and he deserves it.”
A group of Kirk’s current players walked onto the field to present him with a plaque thanking him for his 16 years of service as head coach, as well as a bat and other mementos. After that presentation, Kirk briefly took to the microphone to address the crowd.
“As I look around, this is not me,” Kirk said. “I don’t get into individual awards or whatever, but I can look around and I can see so many players who made this possible, so many parents who made it possible. No one person made this possible. It takes an army. It don’t take just one person. We’re just one of many, but I would like to thank every one of you. I’m not going to mention names, because I know I’d forget a hundred of you, but I’m very, very appreciative of this award and I am really tickled to death to see all the people — especially the players — who have come here to see this happen.”
Just before the scheduled softball game began, Kirk and a large group of the crowd gathered on the field to take a group photo.